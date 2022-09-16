iHeartRadio

Saskatoon makes switch to bi-weekly waste pickup

The City of Saskatoon will begin bi-weekly garbage collection from homes as of Oct. 3.

While the day of collection will not be adjusted for residents, the city has recommended checking the collection calendar to see which weeks garbage will be collected in different areas.

In Saskatoon, bi-weekly collection occurs in the winter months, with the city switching to weekly collections done in the summer.

