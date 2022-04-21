Saskatoon man, 35, charged with possession and distribution of child porn

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Saskatoon man with child pornography offences.

According to a news release, the charges are in relation to an investigation into the online accessing of child pornography through a popular online social media application.

On Wednesday, members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Saskatoon that was identified as the location where the alleged offences were occurring.

Several electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.

Charley Edwards, 35, was arrested and has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.