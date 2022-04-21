Saskatoon man, 35, charged with possession and distribution of child porn
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Saskatoon man with child pornography offences.
According to a news release, the charges are in relation to an investigation into the online accessing of child pornography through a popular online social media application.
On Wednesday, members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Saskatoon that was identified as the location where the alleged offences were occurring.
Several electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.
Charley Edwards, 35, was arrested and has been charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography.
-
Eastern Ontario conservation authority's free tree giveaway planned for Saturday in Cornwall, Ont.The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is preparing for its 23rd annual tree giveaway in Cornwall, Ont. this weekend, coinciding with that city's Eco-Day events.
-
B.C. to prioritize negotiation over litigation for Indigenous rightsThe British Columbia government says it has developed “a new approach to litigation” as part of its process to implement its 2019 legislation adopting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
-
N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.
-
Airdrie Man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defenceThe lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's historyThe Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
-
Toronto wants residents to help choose the city's new official treeToronto is asking residents to choose which tree should officially represent the city.
-
CFL reschedules Edmonton Elks-Saskatchewan Roughriders regular-season contestThe CFL announced Thursday a regular-season game between the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders will be played a day earlier than originally scheduled.
-
Technology plays role in protection of endangered right whales off Atlantic CanadaResearchers will be using the latest technology again this year to track the movement of North Atlantic right whales in the waters off Atlantic Canada in an effort to protect the endangered animals.