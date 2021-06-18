Saskatoon man, 48, dies after canoe capsizes

A 48-year-old man died after his canoe capsized Wednesday afternoon.

Creighton RCMP received a complaint of three canoes that had capsized on the south side of Amisk Lake. Six males were reported to be in the water, according to a news release.

They had been on a canoe trip and were crossing the lake when a large storm moved through the area, RCMP said.

Large waves caused all three canoes to capsize. The occupants stayed with the capsized canoes and floated until they reached cell range.

They then called 911 using a cell phone stored in a waterproof container.

The Creighton RCMP Detachment, Flin Flon RCMP Detachment, Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers and members of the public found the group just over an hour later.

The 48-year-old man was unconscious. He taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The other five males were transported to hospital in Flin Flon for assessment.