Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer

A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.

Andrew Rosenfeldt is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Nykera Brown.

The 20-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Avenue P South on Nov. 15, 2022.

In an email to CTV News, lawyer Jessie Buydens confirmed, “Mr. Rosenfeldt has fired us as his legal counsel.”

Buydens did not provide further details, citing solicitor-client confidentiality.

Rosenfeldt has pleaded not guilty and has opted for a judge-alone trial.

His case is scheduled to be back at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Feb. 27.