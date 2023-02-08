Saskatoon man accused of killing his wife appears in court

A man accused of killing his wife made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Derek Thomas Caron, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Jessica Caron.

A family member confirmed the accused and victim were married.

Crystal Rose Lafond, 37, is also charged in the case.

She’s accused of helping Caron escape after the alleged killing.

Police surrounded a white truck found in the ditch on Range Road 3062 to investigate a “suspicious death” on Tuesday morning.

Hours later, police declared the scene, near 11th Street West, to be a homicide investigation.

While the investigation took place on Tuesday, the crown prosecutor said the alleged killing happened a week prior, on Feb. 1.

Jessica Caron’s death marks Saskatoon’s second homicide of 2023, taking place just a day after the first.

Caron has criminal past, pleaded guilty to killing Rosetown couple

In 1999 Caron was driving a stolen car through downtown Saskatoon, speeding away from police. He ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle, killing a couple from Rosetown, Sask.

Caron was handed a seven-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

During his sentencing, Caron said he regretted his actions and planned to turn his life around.