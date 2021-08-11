Saskatoon man accused of murdering mother may avoid trial based on psychiatric report results
A 35-year-old man charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder of his mother and father has opted for a judge-alone trial.
In an appearance Wednesday at Court of Queen’s Bench, Kevin Hollman opted for a judge-alone trial rather than judge and jury. Hollman is accused of killing his mother Debbie, and seriously injuring his father Gary in their home on Wakaw Place on Jan. 6.
Hollman’s case was adjourned to Sept. 20, where findings of a not criminally responsible (NCR) report would be revealed and a joint submission would be entered by the Crown and defence.
In January, Hollman’s defence lawyer Brad Mitchell requested a psychiatric assessment to determine whether Hollman can be found criminally responsible for his mother’s death.
Mitchell tells CTV News depending on if the judge accepts the joint submission, the matter will not go to trial.
An agreed statement of facts as well as victim impact statements will also be presented on Sept. 20.
