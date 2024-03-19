Saskatoon man allegedly caught with drugs and a weapon after attempting to evade traffic stop

A 33-year-old Saskatoon man faces drug and weapons-related charges after trying to evade a police traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers saw what they described as a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 3000 block of Fairlight Drive just after 2 a.m., according to a Saskatoon police news release.

“Officers believed the man operating the vehicle had possession of a weapon,” police said.

The patrol officers attempted a traffic stop for a weapons investigation but the vehicle evaded.

Officers were later able to puncture the tires with a deflation device, but police say the vehicle continued driving erratically south on Highway 219, just south of the city past Lorne Avenue.

The vehicle was found in a ditch next to the highway shortly after, and a police dog tracked the suspect to a bush where he was arrested.

Police say they found 25 grams of cocaine and 18 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

The 33-year-old man was charged with several drug charges, dangerous driving and possession of a prohibited weapon.