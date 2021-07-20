Saskatoon man arrested, facing child pornography charges
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged a man from Saskatoon with child pornography offences.
The charges were laid in connection to an investigation into child pornography being accessed online through a popular online social media application, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
“On July 20th members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Saskatoon that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Several electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.” the news release said.
A 50-year-old man from Saskatoon was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of child pornography.
He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.
