Saskatoon man arrested for unauthorized possession of a shotgun

Saskatoon police arrested a man for the illegal possession of a shotgun on Tuesday.

Police received a tip about the man and tracked him down at a residence in the 1700 block of 20th Street West, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Officers arrested him outside the building around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and executed a search warrant of the residence, the police said. Inside, they found a loaded shotgun and ammunition.

The 21-year-old man faces charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage, the police said.