Saskatoon man arrested with stolen vehicle gave a false name, police say
The Saskatoon police said one person has been charged in connection with a standoff in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Officers noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen in the 100 block of 32nd Street West at about 4 p.m., according to a news release.
One of the two occupants of the vehicle was arrested on scene and later released without charges, but police said the other occupant ran into a nearby residence.
Police restricted traffic on the southbound lane of Idylwyld Drive North while they secured the area. When they arrested the other suspect, he gave a false name to officers and police said he was in possession of someone else’s identity documents.
A 37-year-old man faces charges for obstruction, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of another person’s identity documents.
