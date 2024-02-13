Saskatoon man charged after allegedly threatening people with a gun in public

A 23-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged with multiple weapons offences on Monday, police said.

Around 3:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man threatening people with a gun at a business in the 900 block of 22nd Street West.

Police said he fled the scene before police arrived, but was located and arrested shortly after near the 200 block of Avenue K North.

In a search of the man, police located a sawed-off rifle and sawed-off shotgun, police said.