Saskatoon man charged for death threats, assault in Pendygrasse Road incident
A 24-year-old man faces charges following a domestic disturbance involving a weapon that led to police blocking traffic in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road on Saturday.
Police were called to the residence around 6 a.m. with a report that a 24-year-old man with a shotgun was threatening people inside.
Officers found a 22-year-old woman outside when they arrived, while the suspect remained inside. The police said she had been assaulted before fleeing the residence.
The tactical support unit was called in and officers set up a perimeter around the area. Just after 9 a.m., police said the 24-year-old suspect left the residence and was arrested.
Inside, police said they found a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.
The suspect faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats to cause death, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
