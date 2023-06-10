Saskatoon man charged in child pornography investigation

A 25-year-old Saskatoon man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Tanner Christopher Olafson has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in April and led to a search warrant for a home search on Thursday, a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

Police seized several electronic devices at the home, the release said.

Olafson has been released on several conditions until his next court appearance.