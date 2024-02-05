Saskatoon man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Deschambault Lake death

A 22-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a death in Deschambault Lake.

On Friday at around 10:50 a.m. RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the area and found a man injured at the scene.

He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to an RCMP news release.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Custer.

RCMP said the Custer's family has been notified and victims' services have been made available to them.

The suspect - Keiffer Robillard– was arrested at the scene.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.