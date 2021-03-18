The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has charged a 33-year-old man from Saskatoon with five child pornography offences.

A news release said an investigation into online accessing of child pornography and luring through a popular online media application began on Dec. 1.

Later that month, on Dec. 17, the ICE unit searched a home in Saskatoon. Members seized several electronic items that contained child pornography, the release said.

Simeon Kurban was charged with possession of child pornography, two counts of luring a child and two counts of invite, council, incite a person under 16 to touch directly or indirectly. He was arrested on Thursday without incident.