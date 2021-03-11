A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a recent house fire.

Just before 6:30 Sunday evening, firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of Avenue J South.

Firefighters encountered heavy black smoke in the home and were able to get the fire under control in roughly 20 minutes, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.

There were no occupants inside the home and no reported injuries.

Through a joint investigation, police and fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

A 32-year-old Saskatoon man has been arrested in connection to the incident, SPS said.

The man, who was arrested on Monday, is charged with arson.

The blaze caused approximately $100,000 in damage, according to the fire department.