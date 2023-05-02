Saskatoon man charged with attempted murder after victim stabbed with broken glass
Saskatoon police have charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder after an incident on the weekend.
Patrol officers responded to a report of an injured person at a bar in the 60 block of 24th Street East just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.
“The caller stated that an altercation took place outside of the bar with one male reportedly breaking a glass bottle and threatening to kill the victim,” the release said. “The suspect is said to have slashed/stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing in a vehicle.”
Police found a 21-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds, SPS said.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and police conducted a high-risk traffic stop at 24th Street East and 2nd Avenue North. The suspect was arrested without any further trouble, the release said.
Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other prior to that night.
