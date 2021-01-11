A Saskatoon man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at a Regina warming shelter.

Police were called to the location in the 3500 block of 5 Ave. N. for an incident involving a gun on Friday morning. The caller told police the suspect, Dexter Jonathon Lee, 35, was trying to fight the staff.

When police arrived, the suspect was already gone. Police determined the man shot at someone with a homemade gun. The shot hit the building's window.

The suspect was subject to several orders prohibiting him from possessing guns. He was arrested at the same shelter on Sunday morning.

Lee is charged with attempted murder and four counts of possessing a firearm contrary to prohibition. He appeared in court on Monday.