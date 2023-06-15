Saskatoon man charged with murder in fatal shooting

A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Saskatoon shooting.

Shane Thomas was arrested late Wednesday afternoon in connection with the death of 35-year-old Damien Sanderson.

Around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 200 block of Avenue S South after a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sanderson was later pronounced dead in hospital.

In an update on the investigation issued Wednesday afternoon, police released a brief surveillance video of Thomas allegedly fleeing from the area, saying he was considered a suspect in the death.

Around 3:30 p.m., Thomas was arrested without incident in the 300 block of Idylwyld Drive. Investigators believe Thomas was known to Sanderson.

Police arrested 15 others from a home in the area where Sanderson was shot.

Two others were also arrested in connection with the shooting after allegedly fleeing the area in a truck, prompting a short-lived RCMP dangerous persons alert when the vehicle was spotted north of the city near Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

The pair, a male and female, were arrested without incident, according to police.

Thomas was expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.