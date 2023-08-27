Saskatoon man charged with resisting arrest, gun related crimes

A Saskatoon man was arrested late last week after a weapons incident led to a sawed off rifle being seized.

Saskatoon police received an early morning call on Aug. 24 at around from 1:30 a.m. – after a man was reported to be pointing a weapon.

Officers responded to the incident on the 900 block of 22nd Street West and found the suspect passing through a yard on the 100 block of Avenue J South according to a news release.

Police ordered the man to stop but he did not listen and a brief struggle with officers followed.

After a search – several rounds of ammunition and a sawed off .22 calibre rifle was recovered from the yard on Avenue J South.

The 20-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with several gun related crimes in addition to assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.

The man also had outstanding warrants for forcible confinement and assault.