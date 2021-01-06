A 35-year-old Saskatoon man faces sexual assault charges after an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service Child Abuse Unit.

Saskatoon police say they received a report that a 35-year-old man had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

He was also accused of physically and sexually assaulting a 37-year-old woman.

The incidents allegedly occurred between January 2016 and Dec. 6, 2020.

The suspect and victims are known to each other, according to police.

Police arrested the suspect on Dec. 8.

He is charged with sexual assault, assault, obtaining sexual services from a minor, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual interference.

The man’s first court appearance was on Dec. 23 and he will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 13, police say.