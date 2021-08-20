iHeartRadio

Saskatoon man dead after crash near Humboldt

(File Photo)

A Saskatoon man is dead after the car he was driving crashed with a semi two miles west of Carmel.

The crash happened Thursday evening, according to Humboldt RCMP.

The lone semi driver did not report any injuries.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and Humboldt RCMP continue to investigate.

 

