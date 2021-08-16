Saskatoon man dead in crash on Alta. highway

A 62-year-old Saskatoon man driving a motorcycle died in a crash on Highway 9 near Richdale, Alta.

According to RCMP, the crash happened Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the motorcycle was travelling east when it veered off of the highway, entered the ditch and rolled several times.

The lone operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to be completed.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.