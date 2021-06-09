Saskatoon man faces 2 child porn charges

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit says it has charged a Saskatoon man with two child pornography offences.

The charges come in relation to an investigation into the online accessing of child pornography through a popular social media application.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home in Saskatoon that was identified as the location where the alleged offences were occurring, according to a news release.

Police say they found child pornography and several electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.

Brian Lewis Hill, 33, of Saskatoon, was arrested at the scene and charged.

Police say he will be released from the Saskatoon Provincial Court on conditions Wednesday afternoon.