Saskatoon man faces child porn, sex assault charges after dual police investigations

A Saskatoon man is facing several sex-offence charges after a child pornography investigation.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said Norman Joshua Bignall Jr.,23, was charged after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

The investigation started in November 2022 and ended on March 22, 2023, after a search warrant was executed at a Saskatoon home, an SPS news release said.

Electronic devices were seized as a result of the investigation.

Bignall faces two charges of possession of child pornography and one count of making child porn available.

SPS said Bignall was also charged with sex offences unrelated to the ICE investigation.

The additional charges relate to incidents that allegedly occurred at two businesses in Saskatoon, SPS said.

Police said they received complaints that a man had exposed himself publically and inappropriately touched two women at businesses in the 200 block of 1st Avenue South and 100 block of 3rd Avenue North. The complaints happened on April 30, the release said.

As a result, Bignall has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of indecent act.

SPS said he has been released from custody and has to abide by several conditions. His next court appearance will be on May 17 in Saskatoon Provincial Court.