Saskatoon man faces child pornography charge after evidence found on company device: police

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Saskatoon man with possession of child pornography.

On Nov. 20, a person who worked for a company located child pornography on an electronic device that the company held, according to a news release.

Police executed a search warrant and found evidence on the device, according to the release.

Aaron Baptiste, 40, was arrested Monday. He was released Tuesday and will be appearing in provincial court at a future date, police say.