Saskatoon man faces firearms charges after pointing gun at family, police say

A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after it was reported he pointed a firearm at his family members, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

In a news release, SPS said officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Avenue J South just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said officers located the man in a garage where he became confrontational and non-compliant, leading an officer to use a conducted energy weapon (CEW) on him.

The man was treated by paramedics before being taken into custody, according to SPS.

Police said officers found a loaded sawed off .22 calibre rifle.

The 20-year-old man faces numerous firearms charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, threats to cause death, and several breaches of a probation order.

He is expected to see a Justice of the Peace on Aug. 2.