Saskatoon man faces seven counts of fraud for series of grandparent scams

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a series of family / grandparent scams.

Police said the man was arrested on Tuesday in the 400 block of Nelson Road.

He appeared in provincial court on Wednesday and was released on bail.

The SPS said they believe the man is responsible for numerous frauds going back to December 21, 2022, according to a police news release.

He is facing seven charges of fraud over $5,000. Police said he may face further charges.

The SPS reminds anyone who may have been the victim of fraud to report it.