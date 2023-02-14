Saskatoon man facing child porn charges

A Saskatoon man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged Cruz Langan, 23, with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child porn available, according to an ICE news release.

“Members of the ICE Unit began an investigation into child pornography in October 2022 and on December 5, 2022, executed a search warrant at a home in Saskatoon,” the release said.

As a result of the investigation, electronic devices were seized, ICE said.

Langan, who was formally charged Monday, has been released from custody with several conditions.