Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder

A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.

Leo Daniels, 39, was accused of first-degree murder, robbery and unlawful confinement in Richard Fernuk's death.

Fernuk was found dead by police on Aug. 3, 2019.

Daniels' guilty verdict was delivered at Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon on Friday.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Daniels will serve a concurrent five-year sentence for his robbery conviction.

The unlawful confinement charge was stayed.