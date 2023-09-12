Saskatoon man has conviction tossed after calling in an overdose

A Saskatoon man found with weapons had his conviction overturned on appeal because the court said he was illegally searched after calling in a friend’s overdose.

“Can the police arrest someone found committing an offence when that person cannot be lawfully charged with it,” asks appeal court Judge Robert Leurer in a Sep. 8 written decision.

Leurer is unequivocal. The answer is no.

The decision underlines provisions of the federal Good Samaritan Act, which protects people from prosecution if they’re charged as a result of seeking help for someone in medical distress, and overturns an eight-year sentence for Paul Eric Wilson.

Wilson was with three others driving a truck in Vanscoy on the morning of Sep. 10, 2020 when his friend became unconscious after using fentanyl, Leurer writes.

When a Warman RCMP constable arrived on the scene, paramedics were already attending to Delorme.

Leurer says the constable saw a clear bag with what she believed to be meth on the ground near the truck and detained the other three people on scene.

After finding a container with syringes and what looked like drugs on Wilson, she placed him under arrest for simple possession.

In the course of her further investigation, she searched the truck and several bags. In one backpack, modified handguns and ammunition. In another, scales, baggies and needles they took as evidence of drug trafficking.

Wilson was later charged with a number of firearms offences.

“As it turned out, Mr. Wilson was not charged with possession of a controlled substance … despite that being the offence underlying his initial arrest,” said Leurer.

The trial judge rejected Wilson’s claim that his Charter rights had been violated in the arrest and bought the Crown’s argument that the Good Samaritan clause didn’t apply because Wilson was never charged with simple possession of a controlled substance, Leurer says.

But Leurer maintains that since the search that turned up the weapons was the result of an investigation into simple possession, which Wilson could not be charged with under the Good Samaritan Act, the evidence was found unlawfully.

“Mr. Wilson could not be charged with that offence at that point as all the evidence supporting such a charge had been 'obtained or discovered as a result of [he and his companions] having sought [medical] assistance' for [his friend] … the interference to Mr. Wilson’s liberty caused by his first arrest was unjustified,” Leurer said.

Not only was the search unjustified, but Leurer writes that admitting the evidence would bring the administration of justice “into disrepute.”

The officers presented no evidence explaining why they thought they had the power to arrest Wilson for simple possession, even though he couldn’t be charged with the offence, Leurer says.

“Police officers who exercise the power of arrest can be expected to act with restraint and such careful assessment as the circumstances allow,” he said.

Having detained Wilson for investigative purposes at the scene, Leurer contends they had more than enough time to reflect.

“It should have been obvious to the officers that no lawful purpose would be served by Mr. Wilson’s arrest,” he said.

“It is likely that [Wilson's friend] is alive only because one of her companions called 911. In her case, the objective of the Good Samaritan Act was achieved.”

Drug users need to trust the Good Samaritan Act will protect them if they call 911 when someone experiences an overdose, Leurer says.

Wilson was acquitted on all charges.