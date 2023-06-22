Saskatoon man hit with forklift at work

A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday after being struck by a forklift at work.

Police and paramedics were called to Air Liquide on 51st Street East around 4:15 p.m. with the report of an industrial accident, a police spokesperson said.

Officers were told an employee had struck another employee with a forklift, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital.

The investigation has been turned over to Occupational Health and Safety.