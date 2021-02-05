RCMP have identified the remains of a homicide victim found in a burnt-out home near North Battleford in January.

On Jan. 19, fire crews were called to an abandoned home located about 30 kilometres outside North Battleford, according to RCMP

Human remains were found inside the home and police were initially unable to identify the victim.

A forensic autopsy was conducted in Saskatoon on Jan. 21.

On Friday, RCMP said the 29-year-old Jordon Daniel Boire of Saskatoon has been identified as the victim.

Boire was last seen in Saskatoon the afternoon of Jan. 19, the same day as the fire.

He was reported missing to the Saskatoon Police Service on January 20, 2021, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP investigators continue to look for information from anyone who may have been in contact with Boire in the time leading up to the fire.

His family has been notified of his death.