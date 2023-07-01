Saskatoon man 'in shock' after $250k lotto win

A Saskatoon man says he’s still in shock after winning $250,000 on a recent lottery draw.

Jeff Smith was getting ready for work and decided to check his Western 649 ticket before he left, according to a Saskatchewan Lotteries Corporation news release.

He initially thought he won $250, the release said, but then he realized his mistake.

“I took a closer look and saw the comma,” Smith said.

He said he scanned it a couple more times to be sure.

“I knew what I was seeing, but I was still in complete disbelief; total shock.”

He said winning so much felt different than he expected.

“It’s interesting, I’ve won a couple hundred dollars before and I feel like I was a lot more excited than I am now,” he said. “But I think it’s because I still don’t believe it.”

Smith said he still didn’t know what he was going to do with the money.

The ticket was bought at the Circle K on Diefenbaker Drive.