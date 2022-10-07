Saskatoon man plans to use $100K lotto win for home renovations
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
A Saskatoon man is $100,000 richer since he won the September 16 Poker Lotto draw.
Sean Sinclair said he checked the winning numbers online and they looked familiar, according to a Sask. Lotteries press release.
"When I saw the numbers, I thought, ’You've got to be kidding!’" He laughed as he claimed his prize. "I was just in shock. It didn't seem real."
He returned to the Co-Op Gas Bar at 311 Circle Drive SW where he had purchased the ticket. Using the self-checker, he scanned his ticket and found he was a winner.
Sinclair said he already has plans for his windfall.
"I'd like to get a new smoker and maybe do some renovations on my basement,” he said in a Sask. Lotteries press release.
