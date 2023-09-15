Saskatoon man's murder conviction overturned

A man convicted of second-degree murder in Saskatoon has had his conviction overturned by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.

Brandin Brick was sentenced to life in prison in connection to the death of James Chaisson.

During the trial, the Crown's theory was that Brick and four others drove to a 7-11 in Saskatoon where they met Chaisson.

The Crown argued Brick forced Chaisson into the vehicle by threatening him with a gun, and that Brick eventually shot Chaisson unprovoked.

Brick appealed the conviction on grounds his council failed to advise him on the issue of self-defence properly and was deprived of an informed decision on whether to testify.

The appeal court agreed there was an "ineffective conduct of the trial council" that hurt the reliability of the verdict.

The conviction was quashed, and the case will head back to Court of King's bench for another trial.