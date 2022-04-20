Saskatoon man says ham radio lets him make connections around the world

David Weigel got back into amateur radio and has been able to communicate with strangers around the world.

“It is the most 'anti-social' social hobby in the world,” Weigel said.

Weigel can socialize with people from anywhere through his ham radio and an antenna on top of his roof.

He can control its direction and aim it towards a country he wants to talk to, but it’s never a guarantee. Weigel said it’s like fishing, you throw a line out and you don’t know what you’ll catch.

“I hear an accent and automatically hope that it’s someone farther away than I am,” Weigel said.

According to Weigel, the hobby is most fun when you talk to someone overseas.

Whether it’s someone near or far the hot topic is usually COVID-19.

“You’re talking to people that are going through it separately, but you have a connection.”

Many people picked up the hobby of amateur radio during the pandemic, as a way to connect in a time where everything felt disconnected.

Weigel hopes that the resurgence will bring in a younger demographic to his club.

Weigel said the amateur radio club will be headquartered at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum.

“Anybody can come and talk to us and we encourage people to get into the hobby because it’s friendly,” said Weigel.