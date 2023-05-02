Saskatoon man seen pointing gun near intersection
Web Journalist
Rory MacLean
Saskatoon police arrested a 22-year-old man after he was allegedly seen pointing a firearm near the intersection of 20th Street East and 1st Avenue South on Saturday.
Officers heard a report of a man carrying and pointing a firearm in the area around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, according to a police news release.
Police said patrol officers found a 22-year-old man matching the description who appeared to have a rifle strapped to his back.
Officers arrested him without issue. Police said he was in possession of a lever-action rifle.
The man faces charges including pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
