Saskatoon man struck delivery driver at 7-11 before fleeing with cash box, police say

A Saskatoon man was arrested after trying to steal a cash box from the 7-11 on Pendygrasse Road on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the convenience story around 11:30 a.m., according to a news release.

The man entered the store, stole a cash box and struck a delivery driver before fleeing on foot, the police said.

The Saskatoon police said witnesses directed officers to a parking lot in the 100 block of Clancy Drive where the suspect was seen carrying the cash box.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man at the scene and charged him with robbery, assault and wearing a disguise with intent.