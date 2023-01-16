Saskatoon man suffering life-threatening injuries from stabbing: police

A 23-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault on Saturday.

Saskatoon police officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Avenue S South around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to a police news release.

They found the man suffering from serious stab wounds. Paramedics took him to hospital in stable condition.

Police say they have no suspect description yet. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.