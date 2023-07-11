Saskatoon man voided life insurance because he died of cocaine overdose, court says

A judge has ruled a Saskatoon man voided the life insurance on his mortgage after dying from a cocaine overdose.

The 38-year-old man was found dead from a cocaine overdose on Feb. 1, 2018. The coroner concluded he died a week earlier.

When his estate later applied to two life insurance policies that covered his mortgage and line of credit, they said he broke the terms of the agreement because his death was the result of a criminal offence.

The estate turned to the Saskatchewan appeal court to review the move, but a July 5 decision from Justice Robert Leurer sides with the insurance companies.

According to court records, the man’s debts included a $213,000 mortgage and $5,000 on a separate line of credit with TD, each covered under different insurance policies.

Each policy included a clause excluding deaths related to a criminal offence, but the clause was much broader and specific in the policy covering the line of credit, opened four years after the mortgage.

“[The man] disclosed in his application for the latter policy, completed in December of 2015, that he had been addicted to cocaine for approximately four years but had last used that drug in May of that year,” Leurer said.

The autopsy disclosed he had a fatal quantity of cocaine and alcohol in his system, and the coroner said the police ruled out foul play, the judge writes.

According to the appeal court, the pathologist found several cards in the man’s wallet, “behind which there was a ‘thin piece of multicoloured cardboard like that of a flyer or from a menu’ … he could see that the cardboard piece surrounded a ‘plastic bag that … contains a white powder in it suggestive of cocaine.’ ”

He also found a $20 bill with traces of white powder on it. The judge concluded that even if it was just a trace amount, “the threshold for possession is met.”

“The judge determined that [the man] died while committing the criminal offence of possession of cocaine, thus entitling the insurers to deny coverage under both policies,” Leurer said.

The lawyer for the estate argued the judge should aim for a higher standard of proof than is usually applied in civil cases — that, on a balance of probabilities, the white powder was cocaine.

Leurer was firm in his rejection that a higher standard of proof could be held in a civil case, but he didn’t agree with the original judge’s reasoning about why the man voided his coverage.

The appeal court found that his insurers were able to deny his coverage not because he possessed a small quantity of cocaine when he died, but because he died as a result of “committing the crime of possession of the cocaine that he consumed.”

The estate was ordered to pay the costs of the appeal.