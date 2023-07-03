Saskatoon man walks away after serious crash on Circle Drive
A vehicle caught fire on Saskatchewan Crescent on Monday after apparently veering off Circle Drive.
Witnesses say they saw the Nissan Altima plough through the fence dividing Circle Drive and Saskatchewan Crescent West just after 3 p.m. in a massive puff of dust, catching fire quickly after.
Firefighters, police and paramedics were on scene by about 3:15 p.m. Onlookers watched from the sidewalk, taking pictures as firefighters doused the vehicle with fire retardant foam.
Judging from the layout of the scene, it appears the vehicle may have veered from the northbound lane of Circle Drive, then across the southbound lane and through the fence onto Sask. Crescent before colliding with two light posts and rolling about 100 metres before coming to a stop on the grassy abutment between the two streets.
The driver escaped without life-threatening injuries. He was alert, and seen walking into the ambulance and speaking with paramedics and police.
More information is expected from the police and fire departments tomorrow.
