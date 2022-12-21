Saskatoon man wanted on Canada-wide warrant gave fake name to police

A 25-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Saskatoon last week.

Nathan Kakum was on statutory release stemming from multiple firearms charges in 2021, according to a Dec. 21 RCMP news release.

Officers figured out Kakum was staying at an apartment in the city. When they knocked on the door, a man answered with his face partially covered and said his name was Emil, the RCMP said, though officers believed it was Kakum.

He escaped through a back window of the apartment and ran on foot.

The RCMP said he was found with help from the Saskatoon police.

He now faces additional charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and breach of conditions.