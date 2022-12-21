Saskatoon man wanted on Canada-wide warrant gave fake name to police
CTV News
Rory MacLean
A 25-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Saskatoon last week.
Nathan Kakum was on statutory release stemming from multiple firearms charges in 2021, according to a Dec. 21 RCMP news release.
Officers figured out Kakum was staying at an apartment in the city. When they knocked on the door, a man answered with his face partially covered and said his name was Emil, the RCMP said, though officers believed it was Kakum.
He escaped through a back window of the apartment and ran on foot.
The RCMP said he was found with help from the Saskatoon police.
He now faces additional charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and breach of conditions.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for ChristmasWhile most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
-
Three local emergency departments to close over holiday weekendCiting staffing issues, the emergency departments at three local hospitals will be closed temporarily over the holidays. The impacted hospitals are Walkerton Hospital, Chesley Hospital, and the Wingham and District Hospital.
-
24-year-old man charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Oshawa barDurham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbingNearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public on a limited basis.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel roomThe Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional PoliceA man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police responseA 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysisLarge swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before ChristmasSecret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.