Saskatoon man wants city to take action on nearby overgrown yard

Ed Ahenakew is picking some weeds in front of the house he’s lived in for more than 50 years in the Riversdale neighbourhood.

Ahenakew’s friend is helping him cut his lawn and deal with his overgrown backyard, which he has difficulty doing on his own with his back troubles. He still wants it kept up so his yard isn’t an eyesore.

“You get neighbours that do it and you gotta keep it up somehow,” Ahenakew told CTV News.

Because of this, he takes exception to a house across the street from his place that’s for sale that has overgrown weeds and shrubs.

“They should get somebody to cut the grass, it’s getting pretty high already,” he says.

He says he called the city about it and was told someone would be by.

"It’s a process, they said.”

The Saskatoon Fire Department deals with property maintenance issues like this and anything that could lead to safety concerns.

Assistant Fire Chief Yvonne Raymer said property owners must maintain their property so it doesn't affect the health, safety or amenity of the neighbourhood.

Violators who don’t maintain their yard could be ordered to fix the problem or get fined up to $750.

Residents can report an issue to the fire department's hotline, 306-975-2828, though Raymer said priority cases take precedence.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, complaints have declined.

Raymer said that in 2019 they had 3,100 property maintenance complaints. That number dropped to 2,799 in 2020 and 2,700 in 2021.

So far this year, the city has received 1,500 calls

Raymer said she can't say for sure what the reason is for the decline.