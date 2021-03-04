Saskatoon police say they have charged a 33-year-old Saskatoon man with sexual exploitation.

The incident, “involving interactions” with a 17-year-old girl, was reported in November 2020, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The accused was in a “position of authority” when the exploitation reportedly occurred between September 2011 and January 2012 in Saskatoon, SPS said.

On Feb. 25, 2021, the accused was taken into custody without incident.

He has since seen a Justice of the Peace and been released with conditions