Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
The display of red dresses hanging in trees and signs was put together on the lawn of city hall Friday.
The first Red Dress Day was held in 2010 to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
A national report in 2019 found that Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be murdered or go missing compared with other groups in Canada.
There will be an awareness walk on Friday evening at the Vimy Memorial Bandstand starting at 6 p.m. Several civic facilities will also be lit up in red in honour of the day, the city said.
