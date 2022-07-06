Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
In June, Kenneth Braun, 65, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.
The charge came after a 31-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted during a massage appointment on April 3, according to police.
Braun now faces four additional counts of sexual assault, as well as four counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual exploitation.
In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service said the incidents allegedly occurred between 1996 and 2021.
Police believe there could be more alleged victims in the community and are encouraging them to come forward.
-
Stabbing reported near the University of WaterlooPolice said a stabbing was reported Wednesday night near the University of Waterloo.
-
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revoltU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
-
Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellationsFans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
-
-
-
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbitNASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualificationDespite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
-
RCMP on scene of hit and run in BlackfaldsBlackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.