Saskatoon mayor calls for vaccine passports as city grapples with 'increasingly serious' COVID-19 surge

The mayor of Saskatoon is calling for measures including "vaccine passports" in the wake of rising COVID-19 rates in the city.

In a message shared on social media Tuesday evening, Charlie Clark called the recent rise in case numbers "discouraging."

"We have to come to terms with the ugly reality that COVID has not left us, but instead we are now facing an increasingly serious situation," Clark said.

In the post, he pointed to wastewater data showing the highest levels of COVID-19 fragments since researchers began monitoring the city's sewage and the high number of reported active cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 413 active cases reported in the Saskatoon area.

"Fall is coming, schools will be opening, we will have more indoor activities. Things will only get worse," Clark said.

"We are sitting at only 68 per cent of the population vaccinated – we need to get to at least 85 per cent."

Clark said he believes there needs to be measures in place for people who choose not to be vaccinated.

"(Measures) that put limits or conditions on how much they can participate in community activities," Clark said.

"This includes vaccine passports, vaccination requirements for certain activities, mandatory testing, etc."

Clark said policies released by the Western Hockey League, the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Amigos are good examples of the steps he feels should be taken.

"The City of Saskatoon is still finalizing our policies for employees and also for our public services such as Transit and Leisure centers," Clark said.

"We will have announcements in the coming days about measures for the fall."

The mayor also said he feels that residents will need "to get used to wearing masks inside again and practicing physical distancing."

