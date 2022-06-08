Saskatoon mayor hearing 'huge amount' of concern over downtown safety

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said he is hearing “a huge amount” about the safety issues downtown during his State of City address on Wednesday.

He pointed to the addiction and homelessness crisis the city is facing and that many people experiencing those issues end up downtown.

Clark said he has heard from business owners concerned that people don't want to enter their stores because of it.

“That’s the heart of the city, that’s where some services are, it’s a gathering place,” he said.

Jana Raskob, a co-owner for Swank Shoe Lounge, said that in her 13 years owning the store, this is one of the most noticeable times for crime. She says that also has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of vacancies, a lot of businesses closing, and a lot of people going and working from home, which has caused a lot more riff raff,” she said.

According to Raskob, Saskatoon Police Service's presence has increased, but the area still seems to be a hub.

Police Chief Troy Cooper told city council last month that police saw about a 44 per cent year-to-date increase in calls, primarily in social disorder calls.

In the downtown business district, the increase was 48 per cent.