Saskatoon mayor in support of drag story time event
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke out in support of Sunday's Reading With Royalty event at the Nutrien Wonderhub.
“To see it become the source of a political protest at a children’s museum to me was a surprise,” Clark said to CTV Morning Live host Stephanie Massicotte on Tuesday.
“It’s not something I was expecting.”
Critical comments about the event on social media by self-described “Grizzly Patriot” Mark Friesen led to a small number of protesters showing up outside with signs, though the group was outnumbered by counter-protesters who showed up to give participants a warm welcome.
Friesen subsequently had his Twitter account suspended.
Clark told CTV that Reading With Royalty is about helping kids try to grapple with their identity in a changing world in a way that’s fun and entertaining.
“I think what the Wonderhub is doing to create these safe spaces for people to understand these issues is a good think. It will help us build a more inclusive community, where people can be who they were meant to be,” he said.
